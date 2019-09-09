Repo-linked loans: Cheaper now for borrowers, but rate hike cycle may turn up heat

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) decision to link interest rates on personal and MSME loans to a benchmark rate like the repo rate will cheer borrowers in the short-term; but it can turn the heat on them when the rate cycle changes and turns upwards, analysts and rating agencies have warned.

Advertising

The first casualty will be housing loan customers who generally opt for variable interest rates. The banking system has seen both rate hike and easing cycles many times in the last two decades.

Although retail customers would receive cheaper loans now, the cost of increased interest rate causes volatility, as the changes — both lower and higher — would be reflected much faster. “In the current falling interest rate cycle, it is to the benefit of the borrowers. However, if the interest cycle turns, retail borrowers might face the heat,” Care Ratings said.

This would primarily impact the housing loans segment (over 13 per cent of bank credit) which has variable interest rate, as vehicle or any other asset financing generally has a fixed interest rate.

Advertising

The RBI has traditionally altered the repo rate in increments of 25 basis points (bps), with the last policy action being an outlier with a cut of 35 bps. “Such large changes in the repo rate may cause increased volatility in the EMIs for the borrowers, which may pose hardship during the rate hike cycles. Hence, we expect the future monetary policy actions may be asymmetric, with a relatively lower increment during the rate hike cycles and frontloading during rate cuts,” said Anil Gupta, vice president, ICRA.

The latest RBI initiative has been undertaken to enable faster transmission of benefits of lowering of interest rate to retail and MSME borrowers, who constitute over 30 per cent of the bank credit.

Faster transmission of interest cost benefit will in turn boost consumption supporting economic growth.

“Further, given the declining interest rate scenario and competitive pressures, HFCs are likely to face volatility in their customer base and cede a portion of the market share to the banks. The banks’ NIMs could be squeezed to the extent of lag in lowering their deposit rates,” Care Ratings added.

The new dispensation could aggravate their asset-liability mismatch. Ideally, both sides should be moved to similar benchmarks to ensure an appropriate operational environment. PSU banks have been quicker off the mark for launching such products compared to their private peers. This could be another reason for PSU banks to face some erosion in the deposits as they have been losing ground to the private banks, Care Ratings noted.

“The external bench-marking of retail and MSME loans requires banks to reset their lending rates at least once in three months, as opposed to the longer reset frequency for the term deposit rates, which is likely to create volatility in the interest spreads for the banks,” Gupta said. Banks will need to better manage their interest rate risks, either by widening their deposit product offerings by pricing floating rate products more attractively than fixed rate products, or through interest rate derivatives, he added.

According to a Kotak Research report, there are some key risks in the long term if the external benchmark achieves its desired objective. “Regulators are likely to introduce it to all segments from the smaller current subset. A natural reaction to such changes from a bank would be to manage/ reduce volatility in NIM,” it said.

It also cautioned about the ability of borrowers of recent vintages to adjust to a sharp rise in interest rates, as the banking system has seen in 2005-08 and 2011-12.

Banks may also increase the share of fixed rate loan offering, though borrowers may not be comfortable, said an analyst.