‘Remittance irregularities’: FIR by ED against entities, IndusInd Bank staff

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a First Information Report (FIR) against certain entities, including some employees of the IndusInd Bank, over alleged financial irregularities, the bank said on Wednesday.

The ED, Chennai Zonal Office, has been investigating a few entities for certain alleged irregularities in remittances for import transactions conducted during the year 2011 to 2014, the bank said.

The bank had suo motu filed suspicious transaction reports (STRs) with the regulatory authorities during the relevant period for many of these entities. The bank had also filed complaints with the police authorities in 2015 against some of the unscrupulous entities, IndusInd Bank said in an exchange filing.

“Incidentally, the matter was subject of scrutiny by the RBl in October 2015 and a penalty was levied on the bank which was intimated to the stock exchanges vide the bank’s letter dated July 28, 2016,” the bank said.

“As part of the investigation, the ED has filed a First Information Report (FIR) dated July 9, 2022 with Chennai CCB-1 Police Station against some of those entities and few employees of the bank, most of whom have already separated from the bank,” it said.

The bank said there was no credit exposure of the bank to these entities. “The bank continues to extend full cooperation and assistance to the law enforcement agencies and is duty bound to take appropriate action against any of the named employees if found to have deliberately facilitated/ abetted the conduct of any illegitimate transaction,” the bank said.