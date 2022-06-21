To recover Rs 148-cr bad loans, banks to auction Great Indian Tamasha Co assets

IDBI Bank has put on sale properties of Great Indian Tamasha Company Ltd, which is the corporate guarantor of Great Indian Nautanki Company, to recover defaulted loans, or non-performing assets (NPAs), worth over Rs 148 crore taken from IDBI Bank, HDFC Bank and Bank of Baroda.

The immovable properties, which will be sold through an e-auction next month, are located in Karnataka’s Kodagu district, according to a public notice issued by IDBI Bank. Great Indian Nautanki Company owes IDBI Bank Rs 86.48 crore, HDFC Bank Rs 6.26 crore and Bank of Baroda Rs 49.23 crore. “The dues of IDBI Bank outstanding as of May 1, 2022, stand at Rs 92.69 crore plus interest thereon with effect from May 2, 2022,” the notice said.

The guarantors and directors of the company were Anumod Sharma, Anu Appaiah, Sanjay Choudhry, Viraf Sarkari, SG Investments, Great Indian Tamasha Company and Wizcraft International Entertainment Pvt Ltd, the notice said.

“IDBI Bank invites bids/offers in sealed covers for sale of the property of Great Indian Tamasha Company (corporate guarantor of Great Indian Nautanki Company) under the provisions of the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act,” the lender said.

IDBI took possession of the property on May 20, 2022. The property is situated at Peroor village of Kodagu district, measuring a total of 107.24 acres. The e-auction will take place on July 27, 2022, and the last date of submission of bids is July 22. The sale of the secured assets for which the reserve price has been fixed at Rs 11.53 crore will be on “as is where is basis”, “as is what is basis”, “whatever there is basis” and “no recourse basis” on behalf of the secured creditors.

Great Indian Nautanki Company was set up in September 2007 with a registered office in Delhi. It’s an operator of entertainment venues and shows intended to promote Indian culture and performing arts. The company’s shows include kingdom of dreams, nautanki mahal and culture gully. Great Indian Tamasha Company, set up in January 2008, is classified as a non-govt company with an authorised share capital of Rs 2 crore and its paid-up capital is Rs 2 lakh. Anumod Sharma and Sanjay Choudhry are directors of both the companies.

