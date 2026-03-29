RBI weighs e-cheques to modernise payment system

Further, to promote systemic stability and integrity, entities deemed to be playing a critical role in facilitating digital payments shall be brought within the regulatory fold.

In an effort to modernise India’s payment ecosystem, the Reserve Bank of India has proposed the introduction of electronic cheques (e-cheques).

This initiative aims to merge the trusted, well-established features of traditional paper cheques with the efficiency, speed and security of digital payment systems, while also catering to evolving business and consumer needs.

In its report on payment system, the central bank said a comprehensive review of the design and security features of cheques will be undertaken to enhance uniformity, strengthen fraud prevention and ensure alignment with emerging processes.

The review will identify and adopt best practices, making them applicable across all cheque instruments, the RBI said in its Payments Vision 2028 report.