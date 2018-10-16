RBI unveils norms for governance, capital requirements

Every applicant seeking authorisation as a CCP should have a minimum networth of Rs 300 crore, the central bank said. (File) Every applicant seeking authorisation as a CCP should have a minimum networth of Rs 300 crore, the central bank said. (File)

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has come out with new directions relating to capital requirements and governance framework of Central Counterparties (CCPs) and a framework for recognition of foreign CCPs. Every applicant seeking authorisation as a CCP should have a minimum networth of Rs 300 crore, the central bank said.

“The Act does not differentiate between domestic and foreign entities. Any service provided by a foreign entity should be within the overall legal framework obtaining in India. The applicant should undertake and cooperate with the RBI (Reserve Bank of India) by sharing information and in any other manner as may be required by the RBI,” it said in a notification on Monday

“The infrastructure for recognised CCP’s operations in India is required to be domestic without relying on its overseas infrastructure. The directors of the recognised CCP should possess appropriate balance of skills, experience and knowledge in one or more fields of finance, law, management, sales, marketing, administration, research, corporate governance, information technology or other disciplines related to the CCP,” it said.

“The recognised CCP shall have robust governance arrangements with a well-defined, transparent organisational structure to manage, monitor and report the risks which it might be exposed. The recognised CCP should constitute a Risk Management Committee of the Board with the members who are sufficiently knowledgeable in the field of risk management,” the Reserve Bank of India said.

“A CCP should hold liquid net assets funded by equity (such as share capital, free reserves or other retained earnings) so that it can continue operations and services as a going concern if it incurs general business losses,” the RBI said.

Central Counterparty (CCP) means a system provider, who by way of novation interposes between system participants in the transactions admitted for settlement, thereby becoming the buyer to every seller and the seller to every buyer, for the purpose of effecting settlement of their transactions, the Reserve Bank of India said.

