RBI to UCBs: Create board of management

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has asked the board of directors of urban co-operative banks (UCBs) with deposit size of Rs 100 crore and above (other than salary earners’ banks) to constitute a board of management (BoM) and seek RBI’s approval for appointment of CEOs in a bid to improve governance and functioning of UCBs.

Unveiling the guidelines on constitution of BoM, the RBI said, “it shall be mandatory for such banks to constitute BoM for seeking approval to expand their area of operation and/or open new branches. These UCBs will also require prior approval of the RBI for appointment of their CEOs.” However, it added, UCBs with a deposit size below Rs 100 crore and salary earners’ banks are exempted from constituting BoM although they are encouraged to do so voluntarily.

The BoM will report to the board of directors (BoD) and exercise oversight over banking related functions of the UCBs, assist the BoD on formulation of policies and any other related matter specifically delegated to it by the BoD for proper functioning of the bank. “The board of directors will continue to be the apex policy setting body and will continue to be responsible for the general direction and control of a UCB. It will continue to look after all administrative functions as spelt out in the respective Co-operative Societies Acts,” the RBI said.

According to the RBI, since UCBs are accepting public deposits, it is imperative that a separate mechanism be put in place to protect the interests of depositors. “In the event where the BoD differs with the recommendations of BoM, it shall do so by recording, in writing, the reasons thereof,” the RBI said.

The BoM, excluding CEO, will have a minimum of five members. “The maximum number of members in BoM should not exceed twelve. The CEO would be a non-voting member. The Chairman of the BoM may be elected by the members of BoM from amongst themselves or appointed by the BoD. Under no circumstances, the Chairman of the BoD should be appointed as Chairman of the BoM and every UCB should maintain proper record of the minutes of the meeting and the same should be put up to BoD. The quorum for the meeting should be two-third of the total members of BoM,” the RBI said.

