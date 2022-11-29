RBI to launch e-rupee for retail customers on December 1

Retail customers and merchants in four cities, including Mumbai and Delhi, will be able to use digital rupee (e₹-R), or e-rupee, from December 1 with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announcing the launch of the much-awaited first phase of the digital form of the Indian currency for the retail segment.

The pilot would initially cover four cities — Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru and Bhubaneswar — and later extend to Ahmedabad, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Kochi, Lucknow, Patna and Shimla, the central bank said on Tuesday. The scope of the pilot may be expanded gradually to include more banks, users and locations as needed, the RBI said.

The pilot would cover select locations in a closed user group (CUG) comprising participating customers and merchants, the RBI said. The e₹-R would be in the form of a digital token that represents legal tender.

The RBI has identified eight banks for phase-wise participation in this pilot. The first phase will begin with four banks — State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank and IDFC First Bank in four cities across the country. Four more banks — Bank of Baroda, Union Bank of India, HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank — will join this pilot subsequently, it said.

E-rupee would be issued in the same denominations that paper currency and coins are currently issued. It would be distributed through intermediaries, i.e., banks. “Users will be able to transact with e₹-R through a digital wallet offered by the participating banks and stored on mobile phones and devices, according to the central bank.

Transactions can be both person-to-person (P2P) and person-to-merchant (P2M). Payments to merchants can be made using QR codes displayed at merchant locations. “The e₹-R would offer features of physical cash like trust, safety and settlement finality. As in the case of cash, it will not earn any interest and can be converted to other forms of money, like deposits with banks,” the RBI said.

According to the central bank, the pilot will test the robustness of the entire process of digital rupee creation, distribution and retail usage in real time. “Different features and applications of the e₹-R token and architecture will be tested in future pilots, based on the learnings from this pilot,” it said.

On November 1, the RBI took a major leap towards making the country’s monetary and payment systems more efficient with the launch of digital rupee for the wholesale segment to settle secondary market transactions in government securities.

TWO TYPES OF E-RUPEE

Based on the usage and the functions performed by the digital rupee and considering the different levels of accessibility, RBI has demarcated the digital rupee into two broad categories – general purpose (retail) and wholesale.

Retail e-rupee is an electronic version of cash primarily meant for retail transactions. It will be potentially available for use by all — private sector, non-financial consumers and businesses — and can provide access to safe money for payment and settlement as it is a direct liability of the central bank. Wholesale CBDC is designed for restricted access to select financial institutions. It has the potential to transform the settlement systems for financial transactions undertaken by banks in the government securities (G-Sec) segment, inter-bank market and capital market more efficient and secure in terms of operational costs, use of collateral and liquidity management.

ADVANTAGES OF E-RUPEE

The RBI had earlier said the key motivations for exploring the issuance of CBDC in India among others include reduction in operational costs involved in physical cash management, fostering financial inclusion, bringing resilience, efficiency and innovation in the payments system. It will add efficiency to the settlement system and boost innovation in cross-border payments space and provide the public with uses that any private virtual currencies can provide, without the associated risks.