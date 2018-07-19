RBI to issue new Rs 100 banknote shortly, existing one to continue as legal tender

The new Rs 100 bankote. (Reserve Bank of India) The new Rs 100 bankote. (Reserve Bank of India)

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will shortly issue Rs 100 denomination banknotes in the Mahatma Gandhi (New) Series, bearing the signature of Governor Urjit Patel. In a press release issued today, the central bank said the new denomination note has motif of ‘RANI KI VAV’ on the reverse, which depicts India’s cultural heritage. Lavender is the base colour of the note. Besides, the banknote has other designs, geometric patterns which align with the overall colour scheme.

In August last year, the Reserve Bank of India had introduced two new denomination notes of Rs 50 and Rs 200. While the new Rs 50 note is fluorescent blue in colour, the Rs 200 note is bright yellow. While Rs 50 banknotes bear the motif of ‘Hampi with Chariot’ on the reverse that depicts India’s cultural heritage, the Rs 200 note has motif of ‘Sanchi Stupa’ on the reverse. RBI said the reason behind introducing a new currency denomination and design was to better transactions and combat counterfeiting.

Rs 50 note. Rs 50 note.

The Rs 200 note has other designs, geometric patterns aligning with the overall colour scheme, both at the obverse and reverse. The notes are in the Mahatma Gandhi (new) Series, bearing the signature of RBI Governor Urjit R Patel.

Rs 200 note. Rs 200 note.

After the introduction of Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 notes in November-December 2016, ATMs across the country were calibrated on a war footing amid a currency shortage as close to 86 per cent of the currency in circulation was withdrawn in the wake of demonetisation of old Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes. The ATM recalibration delayed the supply of notes, creating chaos in bank branches across the country.

