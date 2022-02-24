RBI to focus all energies on accelerating recovery: Patra

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Deputy Governor Michael Patra on Wednesday said the central bank will focus all its energies on reviving the country’s economic growth given that inflation’s momentum is declining.

“Our sense is that headline inflation has peaked in January and from hereon it will ease down to the target of 4 per cent by the last quarter of 2022,” he said the Asia Economic Dialogue, adding, “This has provided us the space to maintain policy rates low and persevere with an accommodative stance so that we can focus all energies on accelerating and broadening the recovery.”

Meanwhile, as per a PTI report, Patra said the RBI’s views about cryptocurrencies might have delayed the government’s proposed legislation on crypto assets.