RBI to buy, sell Rs 10,000 crore of G-Secs via OMOs on Monday

As part of its ‘Operation Twist’, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday announced the simultaneous purchase and sale of long-tenor and short-tenor government securities (G-secs), respectively, worth Rs 10,000 crore each, which will take place on Monday.

The open market operations (OMOs) to be conducted by the banking regulator will be the second in the series as was expected by market participants, who anticipate at least Rs 50,000 crore of OMOs.

“On review of the current liquidity and market situation and an assessment of the evolving financial conditions, the Reserve Bank has decided to conduct one more simultaneous purchase and sale of government securities under OMO for Rs 10,000 crore each on December 30, 2019,” the central bank said in a statement.

In the latest round of Operation Twist, which takes its name from the monetary policy tool used by the US Federal Reserve, the RBI is again targeting the 10-year benchmark bonds or the 6.45 per cent yielding notes maturing in 2029 by deciding to purchase Rs 10,000 crore of the papers thereby reducing their supply in the market.

At the same time, the RBI is looking to sell short-dated securities maturing in 2020 worth Rs 10,000 crore.

As on Thursday, the yield on the benchmark bonds are down by about 22 basis points from the peak seen in December.— FE & PTI

