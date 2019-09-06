RBI to Bombay HC: App to help visually impaired identify currency notes

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday told the Bombay High Court that they have come up with a mobile-based app to identify currency and it will be launched in November.

A bench of Chief Justice Pradeep Nandrajog and Justice Bharati Dangre were hearing a petition filed by the National Association of the Blind (NAB), seeking directions to include distinctive features in new coins and notes for easier identification by the visually impaired.

The bench at first posed a question as to “what is the necessity to change the size of notes?”, to which senior counsel Venkatesh Dhond for RBI said that from the year 1967 to 2019, the dimension has changed only once. He added that last year, the RBI felt the need to change the size and dimensions of the currency notes, one of the reasons was to make the notes “wallet-friendly”.

On the statement by RBI to introduce an app to identify notes, the bench said that “Nature has its own compensatory ways. Somewhere people who are visually challenged use one sensible organ, why can’t we be sympathetic to them.” It further asked, “what happens when a visually impaired person loses his phone network or is not allowed to use his phone.”

The bench also said in states, where mobile phones are not allowed, there is no connectivity, no internet what will happen then.