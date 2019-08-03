RBI tightens rules for selection of elected directors on bank boards

The Reserve Bank has tightened rules for elected directors on boards of public sector banks, setting strict eligibility criteria and a negative list of people who would not be eligible for directorship.

In its new direction on fit and proper criteria for elected directors on the boards of banks, RBI said the candidate should not be holding the position of a Member of Parliament or state legislature or municipal corporation or municipality or other local bodies.

“The candidate should not be acting as a partner of a chartered accountant firm which is currently engaged as a statutory central auditor of any nationalised bank or State Bank of India,” the RBI directive said.

“No person should be elected or re-elected on the board of a bank if he/she has served as director in the past on the board of any bank, FI, RBI or insurance company under any category for six years, whether continuously or intermittently,” it said, adding, “The candidate should not be engaging in the business of stock broking.”

According to the RBI, all banks are required to constitute a Nomination and Remuneration Committee consisting of a minimum of three non-executive directors from the board of directors, out of which not less than one-half should be independent directors and should include at least one member from risk management committee of the board for undertaking a process of due diligence to determine the ‘fit and proper’ status of the persons to be elected as directors.

As per the directions, the candidate who wants to become an elected director should at least be a graduate. The candidate should be between 35-67 years old as on the cut-off date fixed for submission of nominations for election.