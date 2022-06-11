RBI takes stock of SFB: Sustainable growth focus

The Reserve Bank on Friday advised small finance banks (SFBs) to continue to evolve in tune with the differentiated banking licence given to them with proportionate growth in their capital base.

“In the meeting held today, the emphasis on according due importance to these themes for sustainable growth of SFBs, particularly their business model and governance, was reiterated after taking stock of the developments in the sector,” the RBI said. Among other matters, asset quality concerns including viable portfolio mix and further strengthening of customer service and grievance redressal framework with commensurate IT resilience were taken up.