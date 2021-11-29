scorecardresearch
Monday, November 29, 2021
RBI supersedes board of Reliance Capital, appoints administrator

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) superseded the board of Reliance Capital and appointed Nageswar Rao Y (Ex-Executive Director, Bank of Maharashtra) as the administrator of the company.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: November 29, 2021 5:04:01 pm
The Reserve Bank of India seal is pictured on a gate outside the RBI headquarters in Mumbai, India, February 2, 2016. (REUTERS)

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday superseded the board of Reliance Capital, promoted by Anil Ambani’s Reliance Group, in view of the defaults in meeting payment obligations. Additionally, it appointed Nageswar Rao Y, the former Executive Director of Bank of Maharashtra as the administrator of the company.

In a press release, the central bank said, “In exercise of the powers conferred under Section 45-IE (1) of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, the Reserve Bank has today superseded the Board of Directors of M/s Reliance Capital Ltd (RCL) in view of the defaults by RCL in meeting the various payment obligations to its creditors and serious governance concerns which the Board has not been able to address effectively.”

It further informed that Nageswar Rao Y (Ex-Executive Director, Bank of Maharashtra) has been appointed as the Administrator of the company under Section 45-IE (2) of the RBI Act.

“The Reserve Bank will shortly initiate the process of resolution of the company under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy (Insolvency and Liquidation Proceedings of Financial Service Providers and Application to Adjudicating Authority) Rules, 2019,” the statement said.

The RBI will also apply to the NCLT, Mumbai for appointing the administrator as the Insolvency Resolution  Professional.

