RBI steps in for stability in times of coronavirus, low confidence in NPA-laden banking sector

AT a time when confidence in the NPA-laden Indian banking sector is at its lowest, and the economy is facing external headwinds — the global spread of the coronavirus — the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) finally stepped in and superseded the fifth-largest private sector bank’s board.

With year-long efforts by the Yes Bank management to raise fresh funds coming to a nought, the RBI moved in to place curbs on Yes Bank to ensure stability in the financial sector, already hit by the collapse of mortgage firm DHFL, core investment company IL&FS and several other defaults.

Over the next 30 days, the RBI will try to put in place a “scheme for reconstruction or amalgamation” for the bank with assets of Rs 3,71,160 crore in June 2019. The collapse of Yes Bank could adversely impact sectors such as real estate, construction and NBFCs since these account for almost 25 per cent of the bank’s advances. The RBI, which is the banker of last resort, will look for a suitor to take over the bank at the earliest to restore confidence among depositors, who are jittery after the Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank incident.

The central bank has signalled several times in the past that it will ensure financial stability to tackle domestic and global issues and retain the trust and confidence of people in the banking system. Responding to a specific question on market concerns on stability of certain financial institutions such as Yes Bank, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das had, in a recent interview to The Indian Express, said, “We are very mindful of the aspect of financial stability in the case of banks… RBI will always ensure that stability of the banking sector is maintained.” The RBI action on Yes Bank comes when the private bank has failed to bring any credible plan for the much-needed capital infusion, along with “serious deterioration in the financial position”.

On Tuesday, when global central banks came together for a co-ordinated action following the spread of coronavirus and volatility in financial markets, the RBI also made it clear it stands ready to act. The RBI had said it was monitoring global and domestic developments closely and continuously and stands ready to take appropriate actions to ensure orderly functioning of financial markets, maintain market confidence and preserve financial stability.

The RBI moratorium on Yes Bank is the third major prompt corrective action by the central bank to bring stability and restore the confidence of investors and depositors in the financial system in the last one year.

Last year, the RBI slapped curbs on mortgage firm DHFL and Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative bank for mismanagement and fund diversion. The larger economy has benefited from the timely interventions of the central bank when things appeared to go out of control.

