Monday, July 04, 2022
RBI slaps penalty on Kotak Bank, IndusInd Bank

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
July 5, 2022 2:24:28 am
The Reserve Bank on Monday said it has imposed penalties of about Rs 1 crore each on Kotak Mahindra Bank and IndusInd Bank for deficiencies in regulatory compliance. Besides, the RBI has also imposed penalties on four co-operative banks.

A penalty of Rs 1.05 crore has been imposed on Kotak Mahindra Bank for contravention of certain norms related to ‘The Depositor Education and Awareness Fund Scheme, 2014’ and for non-compliance with the directions on ‘Customer Protection – Limiting Liability of Customers in Unauthorised Electronic Banking Transactions’, and ‘Loans and Advances – Statutory and Other Restrictions’, the banking regulator said.

The RBI said a penalty of Rs 1 crore has been imposed on IndusInd Bank for non-compliance with certain Know Your Customer (KYC) norms.

Penalties have also been imposed on Nav Jeevan Co-operative Bank, Balangir District Central Cooperative Bank Limited, Balangir, Dhakuria Cooperative Bank Ltd, Kolkata and The Palani Co-operative Urban Bank Limited (No. A.331), Palani. The penalty ranges between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 2 lakh.

