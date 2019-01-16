RBI slaps Rs 1 crore fine on Bank of Maharashtra

Toggle Menu
This penalty has been imposed taking into account the failure of the bank to adhere to directions issued by the RBI, the central bank said in a statement.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Wednesday imposed a Rs 1-crore penalty on state-owned Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) for non-compliance of Know Your Customer guidelines and fraud-classification norms.

“This action is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers,” it said.

Last year, the RBI had imposed a penalty of Rs 1 crore on BoM on account of delay on the part of the bank to detect and report fraud in an account.

