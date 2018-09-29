RBI slaps curbs on Bandhan Bank branch openings, freezes CEO pay

The bank received in principle approval of the RBI for setting up a universal bank in April 2014. The bank received in principle approval of the RBI for setting up a universal bank in April 2014.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has barred Bandhan Bank from opening new branches and also ordered freezing of remuneration of its MD and CEO Chandra Shekhar Ghosh over the bank’s failure to adhere to the RBI’s bank licensing regulations.

The RBI has told the bank that since it’s was not able to bring down the shareholding of Non Operative Financial Holding Company (NOFHC) — the promoter of the bank — to 40 per cent from 82.28 per cent as required under the licensing condition, general permission “to open new branches stands withdrawn” and the bank can open branches with prior approval of the RBI. It has also frozen the remuneration of the MD & CEO “at the existing level” till further notice.

“The bank is taking necessary steps to comply with the licensing condition to bring down the shareholding of NOFHC in the bank to 40 per cent and shall continue to engage with the RBI in this behalf,” it said.

The bank received in principle approval of the RBI for setting up a universal bank in April 2014. It received the final approval to launch the bank in June 2015.

According to the RBI’s licensing norms, private sector banks should bring down its promoter shareholding to 40 per cent within three years of operations. Bandhan Bank, which was a microfinance institution, went for an initial public offering (IPO) in March this year, which resulted in the promoter holding falling to 82.28 per cent from 89.62 per cent. The public holds 17.72 per cent stake in the bank. The bank had recently held talks to acquire PNB Housing Finance, but it didn’t work out.

The RBI has been tough against erring private banks, having refused to approve a third three-year term for Axis Bank MD and CEO Shikha Sharma. The RBI also refused to clear the preferential issue of Kotak Mahindra Bank for dilution of the promoters’ stake. The central bank had recently said Yes Bank MD and CEO Rana Kapoor’s tenure will end on January 31, 2019. The bank’s board had earlier recommended another three-year term for Kapoor who has been its MD and CEO since 2004.

The bank has a deposit base of Rs 29,711 crore, 937 branches and 476 ATMs across the country.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App