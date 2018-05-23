Follow Us:
Monday, June 18, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer Sponsored

Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
FIFA World Cup 2018

RBI sets rupee reference rate at 68.2139 against dollar

According to an RBI statement, the exchange rates for the pound and the yen against the rupee were 91.4271 and 61.74 per 100 yens, respectively, based on reference rates for the dollar and cross-currency quotes at noon.

By: PTI | Mumbai | Published: May 23, 2018 4:01:40 pm
RBI sets rupee reference rate The SDR-rupee figure will be based on this rate, an RBI statement said. (Express Photo by Pradip Das)
Top News

The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday fixed the reference rate of the rupee at 68.2139 against the US dollar and 80.2400 for the euro.

The corresponding rates were 68.0187 and 80.0716, as on on Tuesday. According to an RBI statement, the exchange rates for the pound and the yen against the rupee were 91.4271 and 61.74 per 100 yens, respectively, based on reference rates for the dollar and cross-currency quotes at noon.

The SDR-rupee figure will be based on this rate, the statement added.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now