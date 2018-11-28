RBI set to inject Rs 40,000 crore into the system in December

The Reserve Bank of India has decided to inject a higher amount of Rs 40,000 crore through purchase of government securities under open market operations (OMOs) in December 2018.

According to the RBI, this is “based on an assessment of the durable liquidity needs going forward”. The auction dates and the government securities to be purchased in the respective auctions would be communicated in due course. The OMO amount stated above is indicative and the RBI retains the flexibility to change it, depending on the evolving liquidity and market conditions, it said.

While the liquidity position has showed marginal improvement in the last couple of days, the banking system liquidity deficit continued to be pressured for the last two months despite the OMO purchases to the tune of Rs 36,000 crore undertaken by the RBI in October and Rs 34,000 crore in November. The liquidity deficit in the banking system can be attributed to the higher fund requirements for meeting the festive season demand, liquidity concerns witnessed in the NBFC sector and increased forex sales (and consequent liquidity removal) to stem the rupee depreciations.

The RBI Board, in its meeting on November 19, did not consider any proposal to boost liquidity for the non-banking financial sector (NBFC) despite a strong pitch by the government nominees. The RBI, which was insisting that there was enough liquidity in the system, may have baulked at such a move on fears that such a facility was likely to be misused. However, the board is expected to take a view on the liquidity support in the next board meeting on December 14.

When the IL&FS issue rocked the financial sector in August this year, the non-banking financial sector was also hit with the system facing a liquidity shortage of over Rs 1 lakh crore. The government asked the RBI to open a special liquidity window to provide credit to the NBFC sector. However, the RBI refused to pay heed to the government requests which in turn led to the government looking at an hitherto unused Section 7 under the RBI Act to direct the RBI for a special liquidity window.

The RBI stepped up liquidity injections after signs of strain emerged in some parts of the money market. In September, the RBI conducted two open market operations. It also allowed an additional carve out from the SLR kitty of banks, which could be used to meet Liquidity Coverage Ratio requirements. Even in the normal course of things, the RBI had anticipated tighter liquidity conditions in the second half.

According to a Care Ratings report, faced with a stressed liquidity position that has made fund raising from the markets challenging, the NBFC sector has been increasingly turning to banks for their fund requirements.