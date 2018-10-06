RBI says govt steps will stabilise IL&FS, hints at tightening NBFC norms

RBI termed the government’s move to supersede the board of Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS) as “timely and appropriate”. (File) RBI termed the government’s move to supersede the board of Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS) as “timely and appropriate”. (File)

The Reserve Bank Friday termed the government’s move to supersede the board of Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS) as “timely and appropriate” which has “helped stabilise the situation” and indicated that it will engage with the new management if necessary. The central bank also hinted that it’s looking at tightening the guidelines to avoid situations of asset-liability mismatches by non-bank lenders, especially infrastructure financing NBFCs dependent on short term liabilities like commercial papers.

“The well structured institutional measures taken by the government in the IL&FS case have been timely and appropriate. These have helped stabilise the situation and the RBI will engage with the new management if necessary on assistance on its efforts going forward,” Governor Urjit Patel said.

Stating that the NBFC sector is “overall quite strong”, RBI Deputy Governor NS Vishwanathan hinted at additional efforts to ensure they do not have to undergo asset liability mismatches (ALM) in the future. “We are looking at strengthening (the sector)… there is an ALM guideline for them, but we are looking at strengthening them so that we can avoid rollover risks going forward,” he said.

Vishwanathan explained that in the past two years, there has been a rapid rise in the number of NBFCs and their asset growth and these have been depending on diverse sources for their resources, including the short-term commercial papers which expose them to ALM issues, especially the infra-focused ones. There is an “anxiety” on the sector but said RBI is “closely monitoring” developments in the sector, he said.

Terming the excessive reliance of non-banking firms on short-term funds as a “myopic strategy”, Deputy Governor Viral Acharya said: “I would like to encourage, in fact, urge all financial firms to place greater reliance on equity and other modes of long-term finance for funding of long-term assets rather than relying excessively on short-term wholesale paper.”

“Chasing lower marginal costs of funding to retain or acquire market share in lending is a myopic strategy, it is associated with significant rollover risks in the medium-term and this practice appears to have led to a maturity rat race in the financing of the financial sector,” he said. Acharya said the increasing asset liability mismatches is “imprudent” in times of global and domestic tightening as we are experiencing right now and it is in the interest of the NBFCs’ own balance sheets as well as financial stability to avoid such strategies.

