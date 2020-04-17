RBI reduces reverse repo rate by 25 basis points to 3.75%

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. (File photo, source: Reuters) RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. (File photo, source: Reuters)

Following the central government’s decision to extend the nationwide lockdown till May 3, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday announced a string of relief measures for the stressed banking and financial sector. Das announced a cut in the reverse repo rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 3.75 per cent.

The governor said that the central bank is closely monitoring the situation developing out of COVID-19 outbreak. He added that banks and financial institutions have risen to occasion to ensure normal functioning during the outbreak of the pandemic and also said that the projection by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) of 1.9 per cent GDP growth for India is highest in the G20.

Das, quoting IMF projection, said India is expected to post a sharp turnaround in 2021-22. Speaking about the industrial growth data, the central bank governor said that the impact of COVID-19 outbreak was not captured in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data for the month of February, which was released earlier this month.

In his nearly 30-minute long speech, Das also mentioned that automobile production and sales declined sharply in the month of March and the demand for electricity has fallen sharply. Speaking about the exports, he said the contraction in exports in March at 34.6 per cent was more severe than the global financial crisis of 2008-09.

About the day-to-day banking operations, Das said that there has been no downtime of the internet or mobile banking during the ongoing lockdown and the banking operations normal. He also said that the surplus liquidity in the banking system has increased substantially as a result of the central bank’s actions.

This was the second time that the governor addressed the media since the nationwide lockdown was imposed from March 25.

On March 27, the RBI held a historic pre-term Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting where the repo rate was cut by a record 75 bps. The repo rate was reduced to a 15-year-low of 4.40 per cent and was also the steepest cut since October 2004.

On the same day, the central bank cut the cash reserve ratio by 100 bps to 3 per cent apart from announcing various measures to boost liquidity in the system.

