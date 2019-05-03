RBI dismisses reports of shifting gold holding outside India in 2014, calls it ‘factually incorrect’

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Friday categorically refuted reports that part of its gold holding was shifted abroad in 2014.

“It is further stated that no gold was shifted by the RBI from India to other countries in 2014 or thereafter. Thus the media reports cited above are factually incorrect,” the RBI said in a statement.

The RBI further stated that it is a normal practice for central banks world over to keep their gold reserves overseas with central banks of other countries like Bank of England for safe custody.

On Thursday, the Congress party had shared a report on Twitter regarding shifting of 200 tonnes of RBI’s gold to Switzerland in 2014.

The Congress accused the government of keeping the information of the transaction away from the public domain. “What did the government get in return for exchanging the gold? Why is the information about the transaction not available in public domain,” the Congress had asked.