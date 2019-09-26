Relief for PMC bank customers as RBI raises cash withdrawal limit to Rs 10,000

Days after restricting the customers of crisis-hit Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank to withdraw not more than Rs 1,000 in cash, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Thursday increased the withdrawal limit to Rs 10,000 per account.

The relaxation comes as a huge relief to the harried customers, especially those who are not from an affluent background and had been a worried lot since the last announcement on Tuesday.

A statement was released by the RBI to the effect which stated: “It has been decided to allow depositors to withdraw a sum not exceeding Rs 10,000 (including the Rs 1,000 already withdrawn) of the total balance held in every savings bank account or current account or any other deposit account.”

The restrictions were imposed by the central bank after it found certain irregularities with PMC bank, including under-reporting of NPAs. A restriction on fresh lending was also imposed on the crisis-hit bank.

The RBI said the above relaxation has been granted with a view to reducing the hardship of depositors. It is believed that the move will help over 60 per cent of the bank customers.