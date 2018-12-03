RBI panel may resist pressure for CRR cut, repo rate may remain unchanged

The issue of liquidity in the banking system is likely to come up in the forthcoming meeting of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) this week with a section of the market lobbying for a cut in the cash reserve ratio (CRR) while keeping the key policy rate, repo rate, unchanged.

A one percentage cut in CRR, which is the portion of deposits maintained by banks with the RBI, from the current level of four per cent will release around Rs 1,20,000 crore into the banking system.

While a CRR cut will have a much quicker impact on lending rates even in the ‘busy’ industrial season, the MPC is likely to keep CRR unchanged and the RBI will continue to use op[en market operations (OMO), forex spot intervention and longer-tenure term repos to calibrate overall liquidity, analysts said.

However, banking sources said issues like liquidity, governance and relaxation in lending rules are likely to come up in the RBI Central Board meeting on December 14. “The MPC meeting will be a non-event… contentious issues will come up in the board meeting,” said a source.

“We do not rule out the possibility of the RBI cutting cash reserve ratio by one per cent if foreign portfolio investors (FPI) flows remain weak. This would reduce the RBI OMO to Rs 40,000 crore for the March quarter,” said a BofA Merrill Lynch Global Research report. The RBI Board, in its meeting on November 19, did not consider any proposal to boost liquidity for the non-banking financial sector (NBFC) despite a strong pitch by the government nominees. The RBI, which was insisting that there was enough liquidity in the system, may have baulked at such a move on fears that such a facility was likely to be misused.

However, the board is expected to take a view on the liquidity support in the next board meeting on December 14. “We expect liquidity conditions to remain tight in the rest of FY2019 on the back of currency in circulation (CIC) leakage, build-up of CRR and build-up of cash balance amid calibrated government spending to adhere to fiscal targets,” Kotak Securities said. Liquidity is strained only in pockets and is not a system-wide crisis. The use of CRR should be restricted to being a ‘shock’ (such as incremental CRR requirement during demonetisation) rather than as a regular tool for liquidity management, especially given the already low rate currently.

“A CRR cut will also have a money multiplier-led impact on credit over the next few quarters,” it said. The RBI MPC, while keeping the repo rate unchanged at 6.50 per cent in its last policy, had estimated inflation at 3.9-4.5 per cent in the second half of FY19 and 4.8 per cent in the first quarter of FY20.However, analysts have forecast softer-than-expected inflation prints on the back of benign food inflation, especially as most kharif crop prices remain well below the MSP prices.

While softer retail fuel prices will push core inflation lower, there will be significant divergence from headline inflation mainly on the back of higher prices of education and health. The central bank last increased the repo rate by 25 basis to 6.50 per cent in the MPC meeting on August 1.

According to rating agency ICRA, despite the change in the monetary policy stance to calibrated tightening, the MPC appears likely to maintain a status quo on the repo rate in the December 2018 policy review.