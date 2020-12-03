RBI orders HDFC Bank to halt its digital launches and new credit cards

A man walks towards an HDFC Bank Ltd. branch in Mumbai, India, on Saturday, April 21, 2018. (Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg)

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued an order dated December 2, 2020 to HDFC Bank with regard to certain incidents of outages in the internet banking, mobile banking and payment utilities of the lender over the past 2 years, the private sector bank informed to the stock exchanges on Thursday.

The RBI also noted the recent outages in the HDFC Bank’s internet banking and payment system on November 21, 2020 owing to a power failure in the primary data centre.

“The RBI vide said Order has advised the Bank to temporarily stop i) all launches of the Digital Business generating activities planned under its program ‐ Digital 2.0 (to be launched) and other proposed business generating IT applications and (ii) sourcing of new credit card customers,” the exchange filing by HDFC Bank said.

In addition to this, the order also states that HDFC Bank’s board should examine the lapses and fix accountability.

“The above measures shall be considered for lifting upon satisfactory compliance with the major critical observations as identified by the RBI,” the statement said.

HDFC Bank in its statement has said that over the last two years, it has taken “several measures to fortify its IT systems” and it will continue to work “swiftly to close out the balance and would continue to engage with the Regulator in this regard.”

HDFC Bank also reassured its existing customers saying that it has been “taking conscious, concrete steps to remedy the recent outages on its digital banking channels and assures its customers that it expects the current supervisory actions will have no impact on its existing credit cards, digital banking channels and existing operations.”

“The Bank believes that these measures will not materially impact its overall business,” it added.

