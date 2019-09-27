RBI Officers Society has Rs 105 crore fixed deposits in PMC Bank

The officers of banking regulator Reserve Bank of India (RBI) could, ironically, be among those in a spot of bother amid the crisis unfolding at the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank Ltd (PMC Bank), which faced regulatory action earlier this week. The Reserve Bank of India Officers Co-Op Society Ltd had fixed deposits worth Rs 105 crore in the bank which was put under an administrator and the board of directors was superseded by the RBI.

However, the society won’t be able to withdraw any money from the bank as the RBI has stipulated that only Rs 10,000 will be allowed to be withdrawn by a customer irrespective of the account that he maintains in the bank. “RBI officers too will end up feeling the pinch of withdrawal limit on PMC Bank,” said a financial sector player.

Pensioners could also be ruing their fate as the Maharashtra Government had permitted PMC Bank “to open saving bank account of the pensioners” of the state government. The Maharashtra Government had permitted PMC Bank “to open saving bank account of the pensioners of government of Maharashtra” last fiscal, the cooperative bank claimed in its annual report for 2018-19. The number of accounts opened under the ‘Nivratika Savings Bank Accounts’ head could not be ascertained.

According to the balance sheet of the RBI Officers Co-Op Society, apart from Rs 105 crore FD in PMC Bank, it had FDs in Bharat Co-operative Bank (Rs 100 crore), Apna Sahakari Bank (Rs 85 crore), Solapur Janata Sahakari Bank (Rs 50 crore) and Thane Bharat Sahakari Bank (Rs 85 crore), among others. “The RBI is likely to lift the restrictions once the problems in the bank are resolved. The money will be safe,” said an official of the All India Reserve Bank Employees Association. When contacted, the RBI did not comment on the issue.

Co-operative societies or primary co-operative credit societies (PACS) are allowed to raise deposits only from their members. “Such co-operative societies have neither been issued any licence under Banking Regulation Act, 1949 (as applicable to cooperative societies) nor are they authorized for doing banking business,” RBI says. The insurance cover from Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation will not be available for deposits placed with these entities.