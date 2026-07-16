RBI nod to HDFC Part-Time Chairman appointment

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday approved the appointment of former Finance Secretary and ex-Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar as the Part-Time Chairman of HDFC Bank for a period of three years, effective July 15, 2026.

The appointment has been made under Section 10B(1A)(i) of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

Kumar, 66, is a 1984-batch IAS officer, who served as Finance Secretary to the Government of India before being appointed Chief Election Commissioner in 2022. He retired from the Election Commission in February 2025.

Keki Mistry, who was interim Part-time Chairman, will continue to serve as a Non-Executive Non-Independent Director on the bank’s board.