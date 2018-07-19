What’s new in RBI’s latest Rs 100 currency note

The new Rs 100 bankote. (Reserve Bank of India) The new Rs 100 bankote. (Reserve Bank of India)

The Reserve Bank of India will soon issue new Rs 100 note in lavender colour having a motif of ‘RANI KI VAV’ on the reverse. All the banknotes in the denomination of Rs 100 issued by the Reserve Bank in the earlier series will continue to be legal tender. The dimension of the new banknote will be 66 mm x 142 mm making it smaller than the current Rs 100 note. Besides, the new note has geometric patterns both at the obverse and reverse side keeping in mind the overall colour scheme. The printing and supply of the new banknotes for the distribution to the general public would gradually increase. The new Rs 100 note has been introduced following new notes in the denomination of Rs 10, Rs 50 and Rs 500.

Here are the features of the new Rs 100 banknote:

Obverse (Front)

1. See-through register with denominational numeral 100

2. Latent image with denominational numeral 100

3. Denominational numeral १०० in Devnagari

4. Portrait of Mahatma Gandhi at the centre

5. Micro letters ‘RBI’, ‘भारत’, ‘India’ and ‘100’

6. Windowed security thread with inscriptions ‘????’ and RBI with colour shift; Colour of the thread changes from green to blue when the note is tilted

7. Guarantee Clause, Governor’s signature with Promise Clause and RBI emblem towards right of Mahatma Gandhi portrait

8. Ashoka Pillar emblem on the right

9. Mahatma Gandhi portrait and electrotype (100) watermarks

10. Number panel with numerals in ascending font on the top left side and bottom right side

11. For visually impaired intaglio or raised printing of Mahatma Gandhi portrait, Ashoka Pillar emblem, raised triangular identification mark with micro-text 100, four angular bleed lines both on the right and left sides

Reverse (Back)

1. Year of printing of the note on the left

2. Swachh Bharat logo with slogan

3. Language panel

4. Motif of RANI KI VAV

5. Denominational numeral १०० in Devnagari

