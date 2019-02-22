RBI MPC minutes reveal differences on inflation outlook

Members of the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee, who had opted for a repo rate cut in a 4-2 split vote on February 7, differed on the inflation outlook, especially the elevated level of food and fuel inflation and the upward risks emanating from oil prices and fiscal implications, according to minutes of the meeting. The MPC, in its first meeting after Shaktikanta Das took over as the RBI Governor, unanimously agreed to move the policy stance to ‘neutral’ from ‘calibrated tightening’.

“I remain concerned about the elevated level of inflation excluding food and fuel, upward risks that could emanate from oil prices and fiscal implications of sustained food deflation and lack of adequate and sustained downward adjustment in household inflation expectations over the past 12 months,” RBI Deputy Governor Viral Acharya said. Acharya and MPC Member Chetan Ghate had voted against a rate cut. However, Das and members Pami Dua, Ravindra Dholakia and Michael Patra proposed 25 basis points cut. Dholakia even proposed a cut of “50-60 bps going forward”.

“Combining my inflation and growth assessments, and given the MPC’s mandate to target headline inflation at 4 per cent on a durable basis while paying attention to growth, I prefer to ‘take off the helmet’ but ‘stay within the crease’. That is, I vote for a change in the stance from ‘calibrated tightening’ to ‘neutral’ to retain policy flexibility at future dates based on incoming data, but to hold the policy rate at 6.5 per cent,” Acharya said. However, taking a dovish stance, Das said the overall food outlook remains benign and the headline inflation one-year ahead is projected to remain below the target level of 4 per cent. “Risks to inflation at this stage are also broadly balanced around the baseline. Hence, space has opened up for policy action to address the growth concerns in pursuance of the provisions of the RBI Act as amended in 2016,” Das said.

Explained RBI may go for more rate cuts Having announced a 25 basis point cut in the repo rate earlier this month that surprised the market, the minutes of the monetary policy committee meeting suggest that there may be more rate cuts in the offing this year as the inflation is expected to remain low. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das’ view that there is a need to spur private investments and strengthen private consumption and MPC member Ravindra Dholakia’s point that space has opened for a substantial rate cut of 50-60 basis points, only indicate that the RBI may go for more rate cuts in this calendar year.

He said the favourable macroeconomic configuration that is evolving underscores the need to act decisively. “The time is opportune to seize the initiative and create a congenial environment for growth to revive and ensure a sustained trajectory,” Das said. However, Acharya said, “given the elevated level of inflation excluding food and fuel, our counterfactual exercises do not suggest any room for accommodation; keeping the policy rate at 6.5 per cent under these exercises turns out to be ‘just right’ over the medium term.” Dholakia, who proposed a deeper cut, said it would be appropriate to consider a rate cut not only to correct the past inaction but also provide impetus to growth without materially risking inflation beyond the targeted 4 percent. “Under these circumstances, I think space has opened up for a … rate cut of about 50 to 60 bps going forward,” he said.

Ghate, who opposed a rate cut, said the elevated level of inflation ex food and fuel continues to be challenging.