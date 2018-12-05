RBI keeps interest rates unchanged, retains GDP growth projection at 7.4%

Following a three-day meeting, the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy committee (MPC), led by RBI Governor Urjit Patel, kept the repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent on the back of a fall in crude oil prices and lower-than-expected inflation. The reverse repo rate was also kept unchanged at 6.5 per cent. Repo rate is the rate at which the central bank lends to other banks.

Advertising

This is for the second time in a row that the central bank did not tinker with the interest rate. For the layman, this means that home loan and car loan rates will remain the same. The central bank has also retained GDP growth projection for 2018-19 at 7.4 per cent. The committee also revised the inflation target for the second half to 2.7 per cent.

“The decision of the Monetary Policy Committee is consistent with the stance of calibrated tightening of monetary policy in consonance with the objective of achieving the medium-term target for consumer price index (CPI) inflation of 4 per cent within a band of +/-2 per cent, while supporting growth,” RBI said.

The six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), headed by RBI Governor Urjit Patel, held its fifth bi-monthly review over the last two days.

Advertising

Since the previous policy announcement, the rupee has appreciated against the US dollar. However, India’s economic growth slowed to 7.1 per cent in the September quarter after peaking to an over two-year high in the first three months of this fiscal, as consumption demand moderated and farm sector displayed signs of weakness. The growth in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in July-September is the lowest in three quarters but better than 6.3 per cent in the same period of the previous year.

A Reuters poll of 70 economists predicted the RBI’s monetary policy committee would hold its repo rate steady this week, and predicted only one more increase, most likely in March. Analysts also believe that a status-quo on interest rate will be welcomed by the Modi government, ahead of 2019 elections.