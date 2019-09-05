RBI makes it mandatory for banks to link loans to Repo rate

Stepping up its initiative to speed up transmission of rate reduction benefits to customers, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has made it mandatory for banks to link all new floating rate personal or retail loans and floating rate loans to MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises) to an external benchmark like Repo rate effective October 1, 2019.

Advertising

Interest rates on new personal loans including, housing and auto, which will be linked to the Repo rate as per the RBI decision, are likely to become cheaper from October 1. It also means interest rate on such loans can also go up when the RBI hikes Repo rate.

State Bank of India has already linked the loans to several categories to the Repo rate. Several public sector banks had announced their plan to link their loans to Repo rate after the RBI cut the Repo rate by 35 basis points to 5.40 per cent on August 7. “The transmission of policy rate changes to the lending rate of banks under the current MCLR (marginal cost-based lending rate) framework has not been satisfactory,” the RBI said.

In order to ensure transparency, standardisation, and ease of understanding of loan products by borrowers, a bank must adopt a uniform external benchmark within a loan category, the RBI said. “In other words, the adoption of multiple benchmarks by the same bank is not allowed within a loan category,” the RBI said in a circular to the banks. The banks are free to choose one of the several benchmarks — Repo rate, 3-Months Treasury Bill yield, 6-Months Treasury Bill yield or any other benchmark market interest rate published by the Financial Benchmarks India Private Ltd.

Advertising

“The banks are also free to choose their spread over the benchmark rate, subject to the condition …,” the RBI said.

According to the RBI, the interest rate under external benchmark should be reset at least once in three months. Existing loans and credit limits linked to the MCLR, Base Rate or BPLR should continue till repayment or renewal, as the case may be provided that floating rate term loans sanctioned to borrowers who, in terms of extant guidelines, are eligible to prepay a floating rate loan without pre-payment charges, the RBI said.

Borrowers will be eligible for switchover to external benchmark without any charges/fees, except reasonable administrative/ legal costs. The final rate charged to this category of borrowers, post switchover to external benchmark, should be same as the rate charged for a new loan of the same category, type, tenor and amount, at the time of origination of the loan, the RBI said. Other existing borrowers should have the option to move to external benchmark at mutually acceptable terms. The switch-over should not be treated as a foreclosure of existing facility.

“Interest rates on fixed rate loans of tenor below 3 years should not be less than the benchmark rate for similar tenor,” the RBI said. Floating rate rupee loans sanctioned and renewed between July 1, 2010 and March 31, 2016 should be priced with reference to the Base Rate. Floating rate rupee loans sanctioned and renewed with effect from April 1, 2016 should be priced with reference to the MCLR which will be the internal benchmark for such purposes.