RBI liquidity panel proposes call rate as the target rate

The Reserve Bank of India’s Internal Working Group on liquidity management has recommended that the liquidity framework should largely continue in its present form of the corridor system with the call money rate as the target rate.

The RBI Group has articulated guiding principles for an effective liquidity management framework. It has proposed that the liquidity framework should be guided by the objective of maintaining the call money rate close to the policy rate (Repo rate). “It should be consistent with the policy rate and it should not undermine the price discovery in the inter-bank money market,” the panel said. According to the panel, the framework should be flexible. While the corridor system would normally require the system liquidity to be in a small deficit, if financial conditions warrant a situation of liquidity surplus, the framework should be adaptable, it said in the report released on Thursday.

As the call money market is the only money market segment which trades exclusively in reserves, the Group recommended that the call money rate – with Weighted Average Call Rate (WACR) as the measure – should continue as the target rate of the liquidity management framework. It observed that the design of the corridor system, with repo rate as the policy rate, would generally require the system liquidity to be in a small deficit of about 0.25 per cent – 0.5 per cent of Net Demand and Time Liabilities (NDTL) of the banking system (deposits). However, if financial conditions warrant a situation of liquidity surplus, the framework could be used flexibly, with variable rate operations, to ensure that the call money rate remains close to the policy repo rate, it said.

“The current provision of assured liquidity — up to one per cent of NDTL — is no longer necessary since the proposed liquidity framework would entirely meet the system’s liquidity needs. Build-up of a large deficit or surplus, if expected to persist, should be offset through appropriate durable liquidity operations. In addition to open market operations (OMOs) and forex swaps, the group has recommended longer term repo operations at market related rates.

“Minimising the number of operations should be an efficiency goal of the liquidity framework. Consequently, there should be ideally one single overnight variable rate operation in a day, supported by fine-tuning operations, if required,” it said. The target rate being an overnight rate, liquidity operations should predominantly be of overnight maturity. banks should be able to borrow in the inter-bank money market at rates not higher than the rate at which they could borrow from a central bank (the rate at which a central bank injects liquidity), the RBI panel said.