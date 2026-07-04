RBI levies Rs 63 lakh penalty on Bank of Baroda

In a statement, the RBI said it found that the charges against the bank were substantiated, warranting the imposition of a monetary penalty, as the bank had charged interest in certain loan accounts at rates higher than those contractually agreed upon

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed a penalty of Rs 63.60 lakh on Bank of Baroda (BoB) for non-compliance with provisions of directions issued by the RBI on charging interest rates under the Fair Practices Code for Lenders and Know Your Customer (KYC) guidelines.

In a statement, the RBI said it found that the charges against the bank were substantiated, warranting the imposition of a monetary penalty, as the bank had charged interest in certain loan accounts at rates higher than those contractually agreed upon and had failed to upload the KYC records of certain customers to the Central KYC Records Registry (CKYCR) within the prescribed timeline, it said on Friday.