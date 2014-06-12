RBI lets UBI take exposure of up to R200 cr

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has allowed United Bank of India (UBI), which was under intense pressure due to high non-performing assets and losses, to start issuing corporate loans with some riders.

With UBI’s financial health improving, the central bank has permitted the public sector bank “to consider loan proposals up to Rs 200 crore taking exposure to ‘AAA’ rated PSUs and corporate borrowers subject to ensuring CD ratio not beyond 70 per cent and CRAR not below 9 per cent as on June 30, 2014”.

The Kolkata-based bank was barred from lending more than Rs 10 crore to any single borrower late last year after its bad loans rose to a record high and capital adequacy fell to 9 per cent.

It had reported losses of Rs 1,238 crore for the third quarter of last fiscal, more than double the loss of Rs 489 crore in the second quarter. It also has the highest gross NPA among all listed banks at 10.8 per cent.

