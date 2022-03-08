RBI launches UPI123Pay that allows UPI payments on feature phones

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Tuesday launched the country’s most famous unified payments interface (UPI) service for feature phones. Termed as UPI123PAY, the service will allow 40 crore feature phone users across India to access the payment service.

So far UPI was available only across all smartphones in India but with the latest move, feature phone users will also be allowed to send and receive payments.

Additionally, the central bank also launched a 24×7 helpline for digital payments called DigiSaathi.

Speaking at the launch, Das said that the UPI recorded 453 crore transactions worth Rs 8.26 lakh crore in February 2022, which is almost double in comparison to a year ago. He said in the financial year 2020-21, the total value of transactions done on UPI was around Rs 41 lakh crore whereas in the current fiscal so far the total volume of transactions is Rs 76 lakh crore.

