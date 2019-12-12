RBI Guv takes up credit flow, rate transmission with PSU bank chiefs

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das in Mumbai. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar/File) Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das in Mumbai. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar/File)

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday took up the issues of interest rate transmission and the flow of credit to the productive sectors of the economy with the chief executives of major public sector banks (PSB).

In a meeting with managing directors and CEOs of major PSBs, Das said there has been some improvement in the banking sector, which remains resilient even though current economic conditions may pose certain challenges. He urged the banks to proactively tackle emerging challenges swiftly, particularly with regard to stressed assets resolution in a co-ordinated manner. During the meeting, the issue of transmission of monetary policy rates was also discussed. Das had earlier said that although the central bank is not in a hurry to keep reducing interest rates, it would work to ensure that the transmission turns more effective since much needs to be passed on.

While the RBI cut the repo rate by 135 basis points in five policy reviews in 2019, the one-year median marginal cost of funds-based lending rate has declined by only 49 bps. The weighted average lending rate on fresh rupee loans sanctioned by banks declined by only 44 basis points.

The RBI Governor also took up the issue of flow of credit to productive sectors, including MSME and NBFCs, and the outlook on resolution of stressed assets and recovery from NPAs. Another issue discussed was the progress with regard to deepening digital payments through focussed outreach activities planned by banks to make identified districts in each State/UT digitally enabled.

