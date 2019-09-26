RBI, govt refute rumours on bank closures

Refuting rumours going around in the social media about the closure of some public sector banks, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the government on Wednesday said no commercial banks are going to be shut and the reports “are false”.

“Reports appearing in some sections of social media about the RBI closing down certain commercial banks are false,” the RBI said in a Twitter message on Wednesday.

Finance Secretary Rajiv Kumar said such rumours are “mischievous” in nature as there is no question of closing public sector banks, on which people have a lot of faith. He pointed out that the government is instead strengthening state-run banks with reforms in capital infusion. “There are mischievous rumours on Social Media (picture below) about @RBI closing some banks. No question of closing any #PSB, which are articles of faith. Rather Govt is strengthening PSBs with reforms and infusion of capital to better serve its customers,” he tweeted.

The RBI and the government swiftly rebutted the rumours a day after the regulator imposed restrictions on Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank.

Earlier in the day, the social media was flooded with rumours of bank closures. “Nine banks will be closed permanently by Reserve Bank of India. If anybody having transactions in it please withdraw it. The names of the banks are Corporation Bank, UCO Bank, IDBI, Bank of Maharashtra, Andhra Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Central Bank of India, Dena Bank and United Bank of India. 9 banks going to be close if u guys have any account in this banks so please immediately safe ur cash and forward this msg to all. Order by Supreme Court (Sic),” reads the fake message.

However, most of the banks named in the message are those that have been either merged with other banks or are in the process of being merged. Last month, the government had announced that 10 public sector banks would be merged into four bigger banks. The RBI had on Tuesday slapped restrictions on PMC Bank, a co-operative bank headquartered in Mumbai, for various irregularities. The RBI has appointed JB Bhoria as administrator of PMC Bank who is expected to take appropriate measures to bring the bank back on the rails. The 14-member board of the bank headed by Waryam Singh has been superseded.