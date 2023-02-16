scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023
Advertisement

RBI gives in-principle approval to 32 entities to act as payment aggregators

The applications of entities including PhonePe, Adyen India Technology Services, Bhartipay Services Pvt Ltd, Global Payments Asia-Pacific (India), Unimoni Enterprise Solutions and Instamojo Technologies Pvt Ltd are under process, RBI said.

RBI, Reserve Bank of India, payment aggregators, Amazon, Google India, Business news, Indian express, Current Affairs“All stakeholders are advised to transact with only those existing PAs (a) who have been granted in-principle authorisation or (b) whose application is currently under process,” RBI said in a release.
Listen to this article
RBI gives in-principle approval to 32 entities to act as payment aggregators
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Wednesday said it has given in-principle authorization to 32 existing payment aggregators (PAs) to operate as online payment aggregators.

The regulator said applications of 18 existing entities for online payment aggregators license are under process.

The entities who have received in-principle authorization include Amazon (Pay) India Pvt Ltd, Computer Age Management Services Ltd, Google India Digital Services Pvt Ltd, Innoviti Payment Solutions Pvt Ltd, NSDL Database Management Ltd, Reliance Payment Solutions Ltd, Worldline ePayments India Pvt Ltd and Zomato Payments Pvt Ltd, among others.

The applications of entities including PhonePe, Adyen India Technology Services, Bhartipay Services Pvt Ltd, Global Payments Asia-Pacific (India), Unimoni Enterprise Solutions and Instamojo Technologies Pvt Ltd are under process, RBI said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- February 15, 2023: Know about Geo-heritage Sites and Geo-relics...
UPSC Key- February 15, 2023: Know about Geo-heritage Sites and Geo-relics...
Modi gallery to showcase PM’s past that shaped his vision
Modi gallery to showcase PM’s past that shaped his vision
Delhi Confidential: Congress shares old video of Modi praising BBC, asks ...
Delhi Confidential: Congress shares old video of Modi praising BBC, asks ...
Why would he kill himself? He was thrilled to be a father: Wife of tribal...
Why would he kill himself? He was thrilled to be a father: Wife of tribal...

“All stakeholders are advised to transact with only those existing PAs (a) who have been granted in-principle authorisation or (b) whose application is currently under process,” RBI said in a release.

It said that stakeholders should transact with new PAs only after they have received ‘authorisation’. The regulator will update the list on a fortnightly basis.

RBI further said applications of four existing entities including Freecharge Payment Technologies and PayTM Payments Services have been returned and they have been given time to reapply.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 16-02-2023 at 00:43 IST
Next Story

Exports drop by 6.6% in Jan for the second month

Your Must Read for today | India’s big millets push, and why it makes sense to have these grains
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 15: Latest News
Advertisement
close