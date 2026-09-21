RBI forex swap window draws $143.59 bn, FCNR(B) deposits lead inflows

The RBI had also extended concessional swap arrangements to eligible ECBs and OFCBs.

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) special US dollar-rupee forex swap facility has attracted $143.596 billion in foreign currency inflows till September 18, with Foreign Currency Non-Resident (Bank), or FCNR(B), deposits accounting for the overwhelming share of the mobilisation.

According to the RBI, latest data reported by authorised dealer banks show that FCNR(B) deposits mobilised under the facility stood at $132.98 billion, while Overseas Foreign Currency Borrowings (OFCBs) brought in $5.32 billion and External Commercial Borrowings (ECBs) $5.296 billion.

The facility, introduced by the central bank on June 8, was aimed at encouraging fresh foreign currency inflows into the banking system, strengthening the country’s external buffers and supporting domestic liquidity. Under the arrangement, banks could mobilise fresh three-to-five-year FCNR(B) deposits and swap the foreign currency with the RBI at a concessional rate, thus reducing hedging cost for banks.