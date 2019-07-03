RBI fines 3 PSBs Rs 50 lakh each, another Rs 25 lakh for violation of KYC norms

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said it has imposed a penalty of Rs 1.75 crore on four public sector banks (PSBs) for non-compliance with know-your-customer (KYC) requirement and norms for opening of current accounts.

Punjab National Bank (PNB), Allahabad Bank and UCO Bank have been fined Rs 50 lakh each, while a penalty of Rs 25 lakh has been imposed on Corporation Bank, the banking regulator said.

The RBI said it found irregularities in current accounts opened by these banks after receiving a complaint.

“Based on the findings, Notices were issued to the banks advising them to show cause as to why penalty should not be imposed for non-compliance with the directions,” it added.

According to the RBI, the action is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the banks with their customers.

In a stock exchange filing on Tuesday, UCO Bank said, “We inform that the RBI in exercise of powers conferred under Section 47 (A) (1) (c) read with Section section 51 and 46 (4) (1) of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, has imposed a penalty of Rs 5 million on UCO Bank for non-compliance of RBI directives on ‘KYC norms/AML standards/CFT/obligation of banks and financial institutions under PMLA 2002’ and also on ‘opening of current accounts by banks — need for discipline’.”