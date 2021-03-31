RBI extends timeline for processing of recurring online transactions by six months

FILE PHOTO: A security guard's reflection is seen next to the logo of the Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) at the RBI headquarters in Mumbai, India, June 6, 2019. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday extended the deadline for additional authentication on card payments for recurring transactions by six months till September 30, 2021.

Initially applicable to cards and wallets, the framework was later extended to cover Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions as well.

“To prevent any inconvenience to the customers, Reserve Bank has decided to extend the timeline for the stakeholders to migrate to the framework by six months, i.e., till September 30, 2021,” the Indian central bank said in a press release.

The RBI further said that this non-compliance of its framework beyond the extended timeline is going to be a serious concern and be dealt with separately. It also warned all banks of strict supervisory action who fail to adhere to the given timeline.

“Any further delay in ensuring complete adherence to the framework beyond the extended timeline will attract stringent supervisory action,” the statement said.

In August 2019, RBI had issued a framework for processing e-mandates on recurring online transactions. On December 4, the central bank had directed all banks including RRBs, NBFCs, and payment gateways that the processing of recurring transactions (domestic or cross-border) using cards or Prepaid Payment Instruments (PPIs) or Unified Payments Interface (UPI) under arrangements/practices not compliant with AFA would not be continued beyond March 31, 2021.