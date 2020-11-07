RBI Dy Guv calls for more regulation of risky NBFCs

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Deputy Governor M Rajeshwar Rao. (Source: www.rbi.org.in)

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Deputy Governor M Rajeshwar Rao on Friday said non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) with significant externalities and which contribute substantially to systemic risks must be identified and subjected to a higher degree of regulation.

Addressing a summit on NBFCs organised by Assocham, he said one can also argue that the design of prudential regulatory framework for such NBFCs can be comparable with banks so that beyond a point of criticality to systemic risks, such NBFC should have incentives either to convert into a commercial bank or scale down its network externalities within the financial system.

“This would make the financial sector sound and resilient while allowing a majority of NBFCs to continue under the regulation-light structure,” Rao further said.

