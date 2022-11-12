scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 11, 2022

RBI cancels licence of Yavatmal-based Babaji Date Mahila Sahakari Bank

The bank will cease to carry on banking business from the close of business on November 11, RBI said in a release on Friday.

RBI, Reserve Bank of India, Babaji Date Mahila Sahakari Bank Ltd, Yavatmal, Maharashtra, Business news, Indian express, Current AffairsThe RBI has also requested the Commissioner for Cooperation and Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Maharashtra to issue an order for winding up the bank and appoint a liquidator for the bank.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has cancelled the licence of Babaji Date Mahila Sahakari Bank Ltd, Yavatmal, Maharashtra, as it did not have adequate capital and earning prospects.

The bank will cease to carry on banking business from the close of business on November 11, RBI said in a release on Friday.

Following the cancellation, the bank has been prohibited from conducting the business of banking, including acceptance of deposits and repayment of deposits.

“The bank with its present financial position would be unable to pay its present depositors in full and public interest would be adversely affected if the bank is allowed to carry on its banking business any further,” the release said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Daughter of Gujarat riot convict is BJP’s candidate from Naroda PatiyaPremium
Daughter of Gujarat riot convict is BJP’s candidate from Naroda Patiya
UPSC Key- November 11, 2022: Why you should read ‘Battle of Koregaon Bhim...Premium
UPSC Key- November 11, 2022: Why you should read ‘Battle of Koregaon Bhim...
‘I don’t think the human need for friendship is going away&#8...Premium
‘I don’t think the human need for friendship is going away&#8...
Shankersinh Vaghela: ‘There is nothing free. What is this 300 units...Premium
Shankersinh Vaghela: ‘There is nothing free. What is this 300 units...

On liquidation, every depositor would be entitled to receive deposit insurance claim amount of his/her deposits up to a ceiling of Rs 5 lakh from Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC), the release said. As per the data submitted by the bank, about 79% of the depositors are entitled to receive the full amount of their deposits from DICGC, RBI said.

As on October 16, 2022, DICGC has already paid Rs 294.64 crore of the total insured deposits.

The RBI has also requested the Commissioner for Cooperation and Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Maharashtra to issue an order for winding up the bank and appoint a liquidator for the bank.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 12-11-2022 at 02:22:15 am
Next Story

LIC reports Rs 15,952 crore Q2 profit

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 11: Latest News
Advertisement