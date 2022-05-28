RBI balance sheet rises by 8.46 pc

The size of the Reserve Bank’s balance sheet increased by 8.46 per cent as on March 31, 2022, mainly reflecting its liquidity and foreign exchange operations during the year.

While income for the year increased by 20.14 per cent, expenditure increased by 280.13 per cent. The year 2021-22 ended with an overall surplus of Rs 30,307.45 crore as against Rs 99,122 crore in the previous year, resulting in its decrease of 69.42 per cent, according to the RBI Annual Report.

The size of the balance sheet increased by Rs 482,633 crore, i.e., 8.46 per cent from Rs 57,07,669 crore as on March 31, 2021 to Rs 61,90,302 crore by March 31, 2022. The increase on the asset side was due to increase in foreign investments, domestic investments, gold, and loans and advances by 4.28 per cent, 11.67 per cent, 30.07 per cent and 54.53 per cent, respectively, the RBI said.

On the liability side, the increase was due to increase in deposits and notes issued by 16.24 per cent and 9.86 per cent, respectively. Domestic assets constituted 28.22 per cent while the foreign currency assets and gold (including gold deposit and gold held in India) constituted 71.78 per cent of total assets as of March 2022 as against 26.42 per cent and 73.58 per cent, respectively, a year ago.

DICGC SETTLES Rs 8,516 CR CLAIMS: As of March 31, 2022, the DICGC sanctioned claims amounting to Rs 3,457.4 crore to 2,64,142 depositors in respect of 22 urban co-operative banks placed under all-inclusive directions by the Reserve Bank. Overall, the Corporation has settled aggregate claims of Rs 8,516.6 crore under different channels during the year 2021-22. The size of the Deposit Insurance Fund stood at Rs 146,842 crore as on March 31, 2022 yielding a reserve ratio of 1.81 per cent.