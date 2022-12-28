RBI asks banks to closely monitor slippages in restructured assets

The Reserve Bank of India Tuesday said the global headwinds in the current financial year pose new threats to the banking sector and asked banks to keep a close watch on slippages in restructured assets.

In a report – Trend and Progress of Banking in India 2021-22 – RBI said that banks must ensure due diligence and robust credit appraisal to limit credit risk.

It said that the uncertainties characterising fast-changing macroeconomic scenarios amidst formidable global headwinds during 2022-23 could pose new challenges to the banking sector.

“If downside risks materialise, asset quality could be affected. Hence, slippages in restructured assets need to be monitored closely. Timely resolution of stressed assets is essential to prevent asset value depletion,” the report released Tuesday said.

In response to COVID-19, the RBI announced two restructuring schemes. The first – Resolution Framework 1.0, was announced in August 2020, and the second – Resolution Frameworks 2.0, in May 2021.

The report said the number of accounts restructured by private sector banks (PVBs) through both resolution frameworks 1.0 as well as 2.0 grew multi-fold, albeit on a low base. In contrast, public sector banks (PSBs) had restructured fewer accounts under resolution framework 1.0, but they picked up steam in resolution framework 2.0.

The differential behaviour of PSBs vis-à-vis PVBs may be reflective of the former’s legacy of stress in large borrowal accounts. PSBs restructured around 10 lakh accounts in 2021-22 compared to 3 lakh accounts in 2020-21. The private sector lenders restructured close to 45 lakh accounts in 2021-22 as against 2 lakh accounts in 2020-21, the report showed.

The RBI further said the gross non-performing assets (GNPA) ratio of scheduled commercial banks (SCBs) has been declining sequentially to reach 5 per cent in end-September 2022 from 5.8 per cent in 2021-22.

“This decrease was led by lower slippages as well as reduction in outstanding GNPAs through recoveries, upgradations and write-offs,” the report said. The net NPAs eased to 1.7 per cent in 2021-22 from 2.4 per cent in 2020-21 in the previous financial year.

In 2021-22, the reduction in NPAs was mainly contributed by written-off loans in the case of PSBs, while the upgradation of loans was the primary driver for asset quality improvement for PVBs. Large borrowal accounts, i.e., accounts with a total exposure of Rs 5 crore and above, comprised 47.8 per cent of total advances in 2021-22, down from 48.4 per cent in 2020-21. Their share in total NPAs declined during the year to 63.4 per cent from 66.4 per cent in 2020-21.

Banks face a highly uncertain outlook

The Reserve Bank said with global growth set to deteriorate in 2022 and rising prospects of a recession in 2023, credit growth could ‘procyclically’ decelerate across major economies. This, in turn, could shrink bank profitability.

While banks weathered the pandemic with high capital buffers and improved asset quality, going forward, they face a highly uncertain outlook, with the possibility of continuing geopolitical tensions, tighter monetary and liquidity conditions and potential adverse spillover effects on profitability and asset quality.

The RBI said wider adoption of technology in the financial system amidst a new wave of innovations and climate change risks pose new challenges for financial stability that would require risk mitigating regulatory and supervisory actions.