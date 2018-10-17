ICICI Bank CEO: RBI approves three-year term for Sandeep Bakhshi

ICICI Bank’s board had elevated COO Sandeep Bakshi as the new MD and CEO for five years until October 3, 2023. (Source: icicifoundation.org) ICICI Bank’s board had elevated COO Sandeep Bakshi as the new MD and CEO for five years until October 3, 2023. (Source: icicifoundation.org)

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the appointment of Sandeep Bakhshi as ICICI Bank’s Managing Director and CEO for three years against a five-year term sought by the bank.

“We wish to inform you that the RBI has approved the appointment of Sandeep Bakhshi as MD & CEO of the bank for a period of three years with effect from October 15, 2018,” ICICI bank said.

On October 4, after Chanda Kochhar — who was facing inquiry related to alleged nepotism and quid pro quo in extending loans to certain entities — resigned as ICICI group MD and CEO, the bank’s board announced appointment of Bakhshi as the MD and CEO for five years. “The board decided to appoint Sandeep Bakhshi as Managing Director & CEO. His appointment will be for a period of five years until October 3, 2023, subject to regulatory and other approvals,” ICICI had then said.

The RBI, under Governor Urjit Patel, has been tough against private banks, having refused to approve a third three-year term for Axis Bank MD and CEO Shikha Sharma. The RBI also refused to clear the preferential issue of Kotak Mahindra Bank for dilution of the promoters’ stake. The central bank had recently said Yes Bank MD and CEO Rana Kapoor’s tenure will end on January 31, 2019. The bank’s board had earlier recommended another three-year term for Kapoor who has been its MD and CEO since 2004. The RBI also barred Bandhan Bank from opening new branches and also ordered freezing of remuneration of its MD and CEO Chandra Shekhar Ghosh over the bank’s failure to adhere to the RBI’s bank licensing regulations.

Also read | Sandeep Bakhshi: An ICICI hand for more than 32 years

In June 2018, Bakhshi, who was heading ICICI’s insurance arm, was brought in as Wholetime Director & Chief Operating Officer, when Chanda Kochhar went on leave after Justice B N Srikrishna, former judge of the Supreme Court of India, was asked by the bank’s board to look into the anonymous whistle blower complaint alleging non-adherence of code of conduct, conflict of interest and quid pro quo by Chanda Kochhar while dealing “with certain borrowers”.

Bakhshi who has been the Managing Director & CEO of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, since August 01, 2010 played a key role in the growth of the firm and made it one of the leading private life insurance companies in the country.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App