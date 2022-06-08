RBI allows linking credit cards with UPI: Here’s what you need to know

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday allowed the linking of credit cards on the UPI platform.

During his speech where the central bank chief announced a 50 basis points (bps) hike in the repo rate to curb the rising inflation, Das announced this key regulatory measure which is likely to benefit most credit card holders in the future.

Das said that to begin with, Rupay credit cards will be linked to the UPI platform and this will provide additional convenience to users and enhance the scope of digital payments.

Currently, UPI facilitates transactions by linking savings/current accounts through users’ debit cards.

Speaking about the UPI platform the RBI governor said “UPI has become the most inclusive mode of payment in India with over 26 crore unique users and 5 crore merchants on the platform. In May 2022 alone, about 594 crore transactions amounting to Rs 10.4 lakh crore were processed through UPI…It is now proposed to allow linking of credit cards on the UPI platform.”