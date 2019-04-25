RBI: 50 per cent rise in ATM, debit cards complaints

The offices of the Banking Ombudsman (BO), set up by the Reserve Bank of India, have reported a 50 per cent increase in complaints relating to ATM and debit cards during the year July-June period of 2017-18, the RBI has said.

“Complaints relating to ATM and debit cards comprised 15.1 per cent of total complaints marking an increase of 50 per cent over last year. Of the total number of ATM and debit cards complaints, a major sub-category was ‘account debited but cash not dispensed by ATMs’ which accounted for almost 60 per cent of the ATM related complaints,” said the RBI report on BO scheme. There were 24,672 complaints involving ATM and debit cards.

The two BO offices in New Delhi received the maximum complaints at 35,737, representing 21.8 per cent of total complaints during the year, the report said. The 21 offices of BO have reported a 24.9 per cent increase in complaints at 163,590 in the year 2017-18, the RBI has said.

The major grounds of complaints received by 21 offices of BO during the year were non-observance of fair practices code (22.1 per cent), ATM and debit card issues (15.1 per cent), credit card issues (7.7 per cent), failure to meet commitments (6.8 per cent), mobile and electronic banking (5.2 per cent), the RBI said.

The ground of complaint ‘non-observance of fair practice code’ along with the other grounds — failure to meet commitments and non-adherence to BCSBI codes — constituted 31.3 per cent of the total complaints. BO offices maintained a disposal rate of 96.5 per cent as compared to 92.0 per cent in the previous year, it said.

“Complaints received on grounds such as problems relating to pension, levy of charges without notice, loans and advances, remittance, DSA and recovery agents and mis-selling each accounted for 5 per cent or less of the total complaints received,” the RBI said.

The RBI said as much as 65.8 per cent of maintainable complaints were resolved by agreement i.e., through mediation. During the previous year, the figure stood at 42.4 per cent. “148 awards were issued by 12 out of the 21 Banking Ombudsman in 2017-18 as compared to 31 awards issued in the previous year,” the RBI said. The Appellate Authority received 125 appeals in the year 2017-18 as compared to 15 appeals in the previous year.