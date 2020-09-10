Rajnish Kumar: ‘Yono data to come in handy while running Bharat Craft’

By: ENS Economic Bureau | Mumbai | September 10, 2020 3:01:06 am
State Bank of India (SBI) Chairman Rajnish Kumar Wednesday said the Yono app has equipped it with significant data that would help run the business-to-business (B2B) portal Bharat Craft. The app now has 27 million registered users, he added.
“We are now preparing a B2B platform called Bharat Craft and the work has started. The vision is that we will bring together all MSMEs and businesses on this platform with an on-the-spot facility to finance the receivables,” he said, at an event organised by ET BFSI. —FE
