Rajnish Kumar: ‘Yono data to come in handy while running Bharat Craft’

State Bank of India (SBI) chairman Rajnish Kumar. (File)

State Bank of India (SBI) Chairman Rajnish Kumar Wednesday said the Yono app has equipped it with significant data that would help run the business-to-business (B2B) portal Bharat Craft. The app now has 27 million registered users, he added.

“We are now preparing a B2B platform called Bharat Craft and the work has started. The vision is that we will bring together all MSMEs and businesses on this platform with an on-the-spot facility to finance the receivables,” he said, at an event organised by ET BFSI. —FE

